Health Headlines: Brain food studies

By Rhonda Hardin
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Feeling depressed or anxious? There might be an easy fix for being happier and more focused and it all comes down to a diet that not only fuels your body but also heals your mind.

Tara Collingwood is a registered dietitian that says, “There’s certain foods that have been shown to be good for brain health and potentially affect mood.”

According to new research from a university in England, people who eat fruit more often reported a greater positive mental well-being and are less likely to report symptoms of depression than those who do not.

Another study in Australia found that eating four to six different vegetables a day was associated with a 24% - 42% lower risk of depression.

Collingwood says seafood can help too, “Omega-3 fatty acids that are in fish could help to protect our brain.”

And a study published in molecular psychiatry found that patients treated with Omega-3′s had up to a 71% drop in depression.

The English study also found that nutrient-poor sweet or savory snacks were associated with everyday mental lapses including forgetting where items had been placed, forgetting the purpose of going into certain rooms, and being unable to retrieve the names of acquaintances.

