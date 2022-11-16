Goos Ferry substation will provide power to Goosport, Moss Bluff and Gillis

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new substation will provide power in Goosport, Moss Bluff and Gillis, Entergy officials said.

The Goos Ferry substation project included setting new poles and adding more than three miles of new conductor and other electrical infrastructure, Entergy said.

The Goos Ferry substation will increase electric capacity and reduce stress on other substations in the area, according to Entergy.

“We recognize that although southwest Louisiana is still on the road to recovery, it is also one of the fastest growing areas in our state,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “We want to make sure that we’re not only providing reliable power to existing customers, but when new businesses and residents arrive, we have the facilities in place to serve their needs.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.