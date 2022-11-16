Free hunter education course coming to Hackberry Dec. 2 and 3
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
Hackberry, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free two-day hunter education course on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.
The class will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hackberry Substation (937 Main St.).
Participants must be at least 10 years old by the last day of the course to become certified.
A meal will be provided Saturday.
Register online with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries HERE.
For questions, contact instructor Det. Ty Alexander at 337-775-5111.
