Free hunter education course coming to Hackberry Dec. 2 and 3

Hackberry, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free two-day hunter education course on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

The class will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hackberry Substation (937 Main St.).

Participants must be at least 10 years old by the last day of the course to become certified.

A meal will be provided Saturday.

Register online with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries HERE.

For questions, contact instructor Det. Ty Alexander at 337-775-5111.

