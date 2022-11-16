50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Free hunter education course coming to Hackberry Dec. 2 and 3

(MGN)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hackberry, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free two-day hunter education course on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

The class will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hackberry Substation (937 Main St.).

Participants must be at least 10 years old by the last day of the course to become certified.

A meal will be provided Saturday.

Register online with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries HERE.

For questions, contact instructor Det. Ty Alexander at 337-775-5111.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Allen: Andy Dalton will remain starting quarterback against Rams
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU moves up to No. 6 in latest CFP rankings
mcneese vs houston baptist
McNeese makes it two in a row after beating Houston Baptist
mcneese vs houston baptist
mcneese vs houston baptist