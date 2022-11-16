Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official.

Last week St. Louis had three athletes sign to play baseball, and women’s basketball at the next level as Jake LaRocca and Reid Snider signed to play baseball at Louisiana Tech, and Paris Guillory signed to play basketball at Louisiana Tech as well. On Tuesday the Saints had three more athletes sign as track and field teammates Ella Segura and Kenzie Touchet signed to compete at The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Ross Anderson signed to play golf at ULL as well.

“It’s just a great feeling of gratitude, I mean I have to thank coach Pat, my coach Chris Pop, Chris Shedder, my mom and dad of course, and a huge thanks to coach Sliman for giving me this awesome opportunity” said Anderson on the opportunity to compete at the next level, and signing on Tuesday.

“I’m so thankful that she {Ella Segura} gets to be on the same team as me, and I’m so excited to compete with her at the next level” said Touchet on the opportunity to continue competing with her teammate, Ella Segura.

“I wanted to stay somewhere close to home so I could visit my family whenever I wanted to, and they just have a really great program for their athletes” said Segura on why she picked ULL.

At Sulphur, the Golden Tors had seven athletes sign to play baseball and golf at four different universities last week, but on Tuesday they had one more as dual-sport athlete Emma Thomson signed to play softball at Weatherford College in Weatherford, Texas.

“In the decision making process we had to make sure it was a good school, good coaches, good team, and it was, and it’s a very good opportunity” said Thomson on her decision to compete at Weatherford.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.