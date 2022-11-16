50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder tonight with some patchy frost possible; a chilly rain for Saturday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With clouds dominating our weather for most of the day, temperatures again remained cool through the afternoon and will quickly call back into the 40s by sunset as we see slightly colder start to Thursday morning. Lows on average will drop between 33 and 36 with lows in the lower 40s along the coast. This could result in patchy areas of frost, but an even colder night Thursday night will send temperatures even closer to freezing with a light freeze and widespread frost likely Friday morning.

Another upper level disturbance will transit the northern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and could bring some light rain or sprinkles to the coastal parishes, but areas farther north look to stay dry, except for those pesky clouds. Highs tomorrow only warm into the middle 50s.

Saturday brings another surge of cold Canadian air southward through the state which will combine with overrunning rain behind the front to make for a raw feel as temperatures stay in the 40s most all day! Throw an extra log on the fire and keep the soup pot simmering all day! Sunday brings back some sunshine with warmer temperatures eventually returning next week.

Right now, temperatures for Thanksgiving day look to be quite a bit warm with highs closer to 70s, but we’ll also be monitoring a chance of more rain and thunderstorms as the tradeoff.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

