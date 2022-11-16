50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Disney World to raise ticket prices, introduce park-specific pricing

Walt Disney World announced that ticket prices for guests are going up starting in December.
Walt Disney World announced that ticket prices for guests are going up starting in December.(Craig Adderley from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney World ticket prices are increasing next month.

The Florida theme park announced it would be raising prices starting Dec. 8 along with park-specific pricing for one-day, one-park tickets.

The Magic Kingdom will be the most expensive of the parks on the busier days. Disney said that’s because of the Magic Kingdom’s incredible demand for being the most-visited theme park in the world.

Epcot and Hollywood Studios will also have different price ranges depending on the date and demand.

However, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is keeping its current prices.

Pricing for Disney’s Park Hopper tickets, which allow admission to multiple parks on the same day, will vary by date and demand.

In addition, Disney said the price of most annual passes for its Florida parks is also increasing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Latest News

FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the courtroom...
Trump Org.’s longtime CFO testifies at company’s fraud trial
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
University of Virginia: Mourning for campus shooting victims