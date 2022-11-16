Cameron Police Jury still deadlocked on redistricting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish Police Jurors are still trying to approve redistricting, as required by the end of the year.

However, at last night’s special meeting jurors again were deadlocked.

The eight member police jury repeatedly winds up with a tie vote. Four members want the number of members reduced to five.

“I’m still for five. I haven’t changed my mind. I won’t change my mind,” Juror Kirk Quinn said.

“People in my district want five police jury men in the parish and that’s where I’m going to be,” Juror Lee Faulk said.

“The people in our area sent a message to us. Clearly they want five,” Juror Joe Dupont said.

Yet, if it becomes a five member police jury, three police jury seats will be eliminated forcing some incumbents to run against each other. The other four jurors want an eight or even nine member police jury saying it’s for better representation.

“I just believe everybody needs a voice in their own community. Those people going from the Texas line all the way to the Mermentau River with one juror. I’m nine and I ain’t budging,’” Juror Thomas McDaniel said.

Juror Lee Faulk said he wanted to help bring about a compromise.

“Somebody from outside the parish may have to come in and tell us what’s best for us. I offered last week a six-member compromise, so we didn’t have to do that. I tried my best to make this jury compromise and it just didn’t work,” McDaniel said.

A straw poll indicates most citizens want a five member jury as concerned citizen Mark Daigle told jurors.

“We need to go down to five and give the people a chance to vote out the ones that are not listening,” Daigle said.

Police jurors are paid $14,400 a year.

Besides being at an impasse, District Attorney Tom Barrett tried to help them sort through a quagmire of Roberts Rules of Order that governs who can make which motions.

“Lee was on the eight prevailing side, so he can move to do something with the eight. He can’t move for a six or a five because he made those motions and they failed. But he could move eight to seven, whatever. The four that voted against the five, or against the six, were on the side that prevailed, so to speak,” Barrett said.

The police jury president said they are talking by telephone to see if a compromise is within reach. If so, they will call another meeting.

