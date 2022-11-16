50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for Leesville men accused of home burglaries in Burr Ferry

Ricky Ashworth (left) and Nick Ashworth (right)
Ricky Ashworth (left) and Nick Ashworth (right)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Leesville, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two home burglary suspects.

Ricky Ashworth, 27, and Nick Ashworth, 30, both of Leesville, are wanted in relation to burglaries and unauthorized entry of residences in Burr Ferry, according to VPSO.

VPSO asks anyone with information about where the suspects may be to call 337-238-1311.

