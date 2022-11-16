Authorities investigating theft of 14 firearms near Rayne

Rayne, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a residential burglary where around $7,400 worth of firearms were stolen, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident occurred just north of Rayne along Church Point Highway near Oaktree Ln. on Nov. 1, 2022.

Investigators believe someone entered the residence through a broken window in the back of the home. 14 firearms were stolen including rifles, shotguns, and handguns.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call their tips line at 337-789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

