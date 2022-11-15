Tuten Park reopens after more than 2 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being closed for more than two years, a Lake Charles favorite has reopened.

Tuten Park first closed in 2020 during the pandemic, but it remained shuttered after Laura ripped through the area. The city finally held a grand reopening Monday.

“Sometimes you don’t really appreciate things until they are taking away from you and hurricane Laura took away a lot from the city of Lake Charles but were getting a little bit of that back every day,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

The park was donated to the city of Lake Charles in the late ‘70s and served as a natural educational facility until 2020. Hurricane Laura tore the park apart, downing at least 90 trees.

“After the storms, we thought it was important to bring those parks back as part of recovery effort, so we first funded a master plan. It focuses on green infrastructure and bringing the parks back in an environmentally responsible manner,” Sasol partner Sarah Hughes said.

Sasol is partnering to help restore the park, but they also aim to educate the community through classes with experts like master naturalist Barbara Morris.

“So, we’ll look at the plants, the insects, the birds, the animals. The first session we’re going to do is Nature and Focus. It’s about the trees, so we’ll talk about the trees that are here now. They lost so many trees, so we’ll have to plant a few more,” Morris said.

Concrete, fencing, benches and more were a few of the many things restored over the last two years. Mayor Nic Hunter says there’s still a lot of replanting to do to restore the trail behind the park, but it’s all about progress, not perfection.

“Tuten park is a very popular park to this community so we wanted to get it back out there,” Hunter said.

The park will be closed Mondays for maintenance and open every other day from dawn to dusk.

