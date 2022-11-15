50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on I-210 Westbound

Generic
Generic(Source: WAVE News)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces there will be a lane closure along parts of I-210 West from Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 17.

The right lane will be closed from Opelousas Street to LA 14 from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The right lane will be closed from Broad Street to LA 14 from 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, to Thursday, November 17.

For additional information: Call 511, visit www.511la.org or visit www.dotd.la.gov.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Latest News

A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down in Wisconsin
I-10 construction over US 165 breaks ground
I-10 construction over US 165 breaks ground
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More cold weather ahead and very little sunshine
House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol...
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader