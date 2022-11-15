TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on I-210 Westbound

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces there will be a lane closure along parts of I-210 West from Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 17.

The right lane will be closed from Opelousas Street to LA 14 from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The right lane will be closed from Broad Street to LA 14 from 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, to Thursday, November 17.

For additional information: Call 511, visit www.511la.org or visit www.dotd.la.gov.

