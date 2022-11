SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 14, 2022.

George Jerome Hadnot, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; child endangerment; resisting an officer by flight.

Marshall Cody Smith, 43, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; obstruction of justice.

Skylar Lauryn Verastegui, 23, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joshua Paul Freeman, 40, Lake Charles: Access device fraud under $500; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Andrew Jacob Thomason, 31, Florien: Aggravated assault with a firearm; battery; aggravated property damage.

Jacob Micah Allen, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; instate detainer.

Shamika Lashanda Landry, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Demarius D’andre Willis, 35, Homer: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Kaden Ja’Rice Simpson, 19, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.

Leroy Joseph Touson, 20, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

