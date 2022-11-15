Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border.

Every year businesses turn over millions of dollars in unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities, and insurance proceeds to their respective State Treasurer’s or Comptroller’s Office. Known as “Unclaimed Property,” these funds include payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates, and life insurance proceeds.

A preliminary data review found over 19,000 instances where the same Social Security number appears in both the Louisiana and Texas systems.

Schroder says this will be the first-ever Unclaimed Property event. It will be held from Nov. 16 - 17 and is free to attend.

On Nov. 16, the event will be held at the Southwest Louisiana Entrepreneurial and Economic Development Center (SEED) on the campus of McNeese State University in Lake Charles from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Then on Nov. 17, the event will continue at the Beaumont Public Library in Beaumont, TX, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Staff from both states will work together at the event to assist the public in claiming their unclaimed property on both days.

To check to see if you have unclaimed property or to find out more about this free LouisianaTexas event, you can go to LaCashClaim.org.

