Sulphur Council creates Home Rule Charter Commission

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur City Council adopted an ordinance creating a Home Rule Charter Commission for the city and announced who will be on it.

Members are Gena Granger, Donna Emmons, Dennis Bergeron, Sid Rosteet, Carla Sigler, Becky Venissat and Danny DiPetta.

An ordinance creating the commission has been in the works for a while. One concerned citizen, Sheila Broussard, said citizens wanted to vote on commission members.

“I do know I polled over 100 people. The overwhelming response was they felt it was common sense for an election to be held, not for you to appoint. So that was my concern, is the citizens being heard,” she said.

Broussard said she was pleased with those chosen to serve.

A petition to put commission members on the ballot did not have enough signatures, so each council member picked one and Mayor Mike Danahay chose two. Several attended the meeting, but the full list was announced in the meeting.

Danahay said they had been talking about redoing the charter for some time to update it.

“There are many things in our charter that we feel are antiquated and outdated that need to be brought to today’s standards, so we felt like this was the time to do that,” he said.

For example, the existing charter obviously didn’t anticipate smartphones and Zoom meetings.

“When the mayor leaves town, if he leaves town more than 72 hours, he has to appoint an interim mayor. In today’s technology and society that’s not necessary anymore,” said Danahay.

Sulphur City attorney Cade Cole explains the commission is independent and cannot be controlled by the council.

“The commission can do business however it sees fit. I think it would be the recommendation that they have somewhere in the evening, similar to a council meeting, in a public place like this. It does have to be an advertised public meeting. Other than that, it will be whatever the commission decides,” said Cole.

The commission meetings will be announced and open to the public. No word yet on when the commission’s first meeting will be held.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.