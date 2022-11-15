50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Officer-involved shooting near Superdome under investigation, NOPD says

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the parking...
An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the parking garage at the Caesar’s Superdome Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning, the NOPD says.(Natasha Robin)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the parking garage at the Caesar’s Superdome Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning, the NOPD says.

Gunshots were reported in the area around 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Latest News

Hunters can tag deer or turkey harvest directly from smartphone
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Health Headlines: Ricochet the surfing therapy dog
Health Headlines: Ricochet the surfing therapy dog
Health Headlines: Ricochet the surfing therapy dog
Health Headlines: Ricochet the surfing therapy dog