Law enforcement reports incidents involving toy guns

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local law enforcement are reporting incidents involving toy guns.

What might seem innocent, can actually be dangerous.

“We get there, and sure enough there is a gun, they are not going to sit there and ask if it’s a toy or not,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

An ‘Orbeez’ gun is a toy gun that shoots water pellets that burst on impact and is the reason a disturbance occurred last month at a Westlake gas station.

Authorities said three Westlake men were accused of assaulting four teens whom they believed had shot at them with an Orbeez gun.

“Adult individuals who were much older that they did this to chased them down and beat the windows out of the car to try and get to them and were trying to do harm to them,” Mancuso said.

Video surveillance footage showed one of the men strike the window of the teen’s vehicle multiple times with a wooden fence post, while another pointed a firearm at the teens.

Actions Sheriff Mancuso called wrong for everyone involved, and dangerous as toy guns can be mistaken for the real deal.

“Unless they have a particular toy gun with an orange tip, and a lot of times they’ll actually tape up and or paint them, because they want them to look real,” Mancuso said. “They want people to think they have a real gun. So, again, you can get killed over that.”

The teen shooting the toy gun was issued a misdemeanor for simple battery.

“What they did was use a different type of weapon, and again, the weapon they were using was not lethal, so we could only charge them with a misdemeanor,” Mancuso said.

Westlake Police said they have dealt with similar incidents involving toy guns, as well.

