La. Sen. Bill Cassidy to decide on entering governor’s race by week’s end

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) says he is considering entering the already crowded race for Louisiana governor.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Cassidy told reporters on his routine press call that he would make a decision by the end of the week.

The announcement comes one day after Sen. John Kennedy, who won re-election to the U.S. Senate just last week, announced he was “seriously considering” a gubernatorial campaign.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry already announced his intention to run, securing the early endorsement of the Louisiana GOP on Monday.

“Around the rest of the country, folks are talking about the United States Senate. In the state of Louisiana, we’re talking about Day 1 of the governor’s race, just 24 hours after the polls closed,” said Fox 8 political analyst Mike Sherman. “There’s a lot of names being floated out there on the Republican side as gubernatorial candidates.”

Cassidy would be the third Republican to enter the race for the governor’s mansion.

“That is forcing everyone else interested in running for governor to move up their timeline as well,” Sherman said. “That was a challenging strategic move to pull off, and one that may or may not be beneficial in the long run.”

Sherman said other potential Republican candidates, including Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder, took notice of Landry’s move and likely will move up their own announcements.

Two-term Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is term-limited and unable to run again. So far, no Democrats have announced their intention to run for the office.

