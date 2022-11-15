I-10 construction over US 165 breaks ground

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For those that travel I-10 every day it’s hard to miss the road and ramp closures near the overpass bridges on US 165 in Jefferson Davis and Calcasieu Parishes.

While it may be an inconvenience at the moment, the project will soon improve the flow of traffic along a heavily traveled stretch of I-10.

The construction has been planned for some time but will finally be breaking ground on Nov. 15, 2022.

DOTD is holding a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the $75.7 million project that covers over five miles of I-10 in both directions, between Iowa and Lacassine. The project, which began on Sept. 13, will replace the US 165 overpass bridges and widen the lanes from two to four. That will include three thru lanes as well as improvements to the cable barrier, frontage roads, and on-ramps.

Once the project is completed, it will further allow three lanes of travel along Interstate 10, heading toward Lafayette.

The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.

