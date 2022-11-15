Hunters can tag deer or turkey harvest directly from smartphone

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding hunters about a feature available on smartphones.

Hunters can now tag and validate deer or turkey harvest directly from a smartphone via text or through the Louisiana Outdoors website.

Officials said that as long as hunters complete the electronic tag before moving the animal, they do not need to attach a physical tag.

If there is no cellular service, a hunter can still use a traditional paper tag and validate it via the number (225) 267-9998.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is also reminding the public that anyone with a driver’s license in the state can use the LA Wallet app to display a purchased LDWF license.

