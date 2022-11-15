50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: Ricochet the surfing therapy dog

By Rhonda Hardin
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While there are approximately half-a-million service dogs in the U.S. doing everything from alerting diabetics when their blood sugar is low, helping people in wheelchairs navigate, give cues for those who are hard of hearing, and much more. But there’s only one dog that does what Ricochet does.

“I’m Judy Fridona and this is my dog, Ricochet.”

At just eight weeks old, Judy knew her puppy was something special.

Ricochet could surf, but that’s not all.

“At one point, Ricochet jumped off her board and onto Patrick’s. So, it was really her decision to do that.”

The video of that ride went viral. More than 6.5 million people watched Ricochet help the young quadriplegic ride the waves. She followed that with a ride with Ian.

“He was about five or six and he was in a tragic accident with his parents in a car crash. His parents were killed and he ended up with a brain injury.”

There are others Ricochet has helped, Jose Martinez stepped on an IED while serving in Afghanistan. The two often share a board.

Martinez says, “It changed my perspective and I just kept going and now I’m training to compete to make the USA team.” (:08)

Another was West who is autistic and was afraid of animals.

West’s mom Lauren says, “The first wave that they caught, West stood up and grabbed ahold of her and was just so happy and safe.”

Ricochet was the first certified therapy dog that also does adaptive surfing, a combination that Judy believes heals the soul.

“The ocean is very healing which has already been proven and the healing power of a dog. So, it’s just really a very powerful combination,” says Judy. “There’s always a sense of awe when Ricochet’s surfing with someone.”

Martinez says Ricochet connects those with those who need it most on land and sea, “She even came up to me and actually touched my forehead with her forehead. It was pretty awesome, right before we caught the wave.”

Ricochet is now 14 years old. She, along with her owner, have raised more than $1 million for people with disabilities through her non-profit puppy prodigies.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Latest News

Health Headlines: Taking time for “Workout Snacks”
Health Headlines: Taking time for “Workout Snacks”
Health Headlines: Building strong bones with vitamin D
Health Headlines: Building strong bones with vitamin D
Health Headlines: Treating breast cancer with fewer side effects
Health Headlines: Treating breast cancer with fewer side effects
Health Headlines: Using A.I. to diagnose a stroke
Health Headlines: Using A.I. to diagnose a stroke