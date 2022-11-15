Four Calcasieu schools receive donations for new math program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Four Calcasieu Parish elementary schools have received donations through Phillips 66 to fund the ST Math program for the next three years.

The ST Math program boasts a patented approach to helping students learn math through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem-solving, and informative feedback.

The $144,000 donation will also provide ongoing training and professional learning, personalized curricular support, coaching, and 24/7 access to a gallery of reports.

Schools that will receive the new program are Western Heights Elementary, Kaufman Elementary, Ralph F. Wilson Elementary, and DeQuincy Elementary.

As part of the donation, Phillips 66 also hosted a “Family Math Night” at Ralph F. Wilson Elementary School on Nov. 14 where students participated in a number of math-related games.

