50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Four Calcasieu schools receive donations for new math program

Four Calcasieu schools receive donations for new math program from Phillips 66
Four Calcasieu schools receive donations for new math program from Phillips 66(Phillips 66)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Four Calcasieu Parish elementary schools have received donations through Phillips 66 to fund the ST Math program for the next three years.

The ST Math program boasts a patented approach to helping students learn math through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem-solving, and informative feedback.

The $144,000 donation will also provide ongoing training and professional learning, personalized curricular support, coaching, and 24/7 access to a gallery of reports.

Schools that will receive the new program are Western Heights Elementary, Kaufman Elementary, Ralph F. Wilson Elementary, and DeQuincy Elementary.

As part of the donation, Phillips 66 also hosted a “Family Math Night” at Ralph F. Wilson Elementary School on Nov. 14 where students participated in a number of math-related games.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Latest News

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
La. Sen. Bill Cassidy to decide on entering governor’s race by week’s end
Four Calcasieu schools receive donations for new math program
Four Calcasieu schools receive donations for new math program
Lake Charles Regional Airport passenger boarding bridges.
$2.5 million in federal funds announced for Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hunters can tag deer or turkey harvest directly from smartphone