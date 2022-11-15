FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More cold weather ahead and very little sunshine

What We're Watching This Week (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The dreary winter feel continues this week with today bringing not only the cold, but the breezy north winds that will keep wind chills in the 40s through the afternoon. Highs will struggle to hit 50 due to the lack of sunshine and once the sun sets, drop through the 40s overnight and into the upper 30s in some spots overnight.

Wednesday will be a lot like today with little to no sunshine and afternoon highs struggling to warm into the lower 50s. More clouds into Thursday with a disturbance to our south in the Gulf bringing a slight chance of rain for coastal areas followed be another surge of colder Canadian air Thursday night into Friday morning, sending lows close to the freezing mark.

Widespread frost and a light freeze is likely Friday morning with lows at or near freezing for a few hours before warming back into the lower to middle 50s by afternoon. Another reinforcing cold front arrives on Saturday, with the best chance of showers coming later in the afternoon and evening hours and greatest rain chances closer to the coast.

Next week only trends slightly warmer but still below average with highs eventually returning to the 60s along with some rain chances back by next Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, but that’s still a long way off and there are plenty more forecast details to fine tune before then.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

