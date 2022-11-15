Banyan Foundation opening new senior living development

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Plans for a new senior living development were unveiled in Lake Charles.

The facility will be called Capstone at the Oaks Senior Living.

It will hold 120-units of one and two bedroom housing with about 160-residents aged 62 or older.

The two story building will be located in mid-town Lake Charles in the 2400 block of Sixth Street.

Leading the development is the Banyan Foundation, a non-profit working to create affordable hosing.

“We believe that our seniors are some of the ones that we absolutely love to be able to provide safe affordable housing for, but also be able to help implement services like what the CCOA (Calcasieu Council on Aging) offers to really be able to create a community, that is just something sustainable for them and definitely an enjoyable and safe place to live,” Bailey Coats said.

The Calcasieu Council on Aging is partnering with the development to provide meals, transportation and utility assistance.

Construction on the facility is expected to begin early 2024.

