Ag Commissioner Mike Strain declares Nov. 15 Louisiana Sweet Potato Day

Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes(Pexels)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain has declared Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Louisiana Sweet Potato Day.

“As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, we’re pleased to recognize the humble and delicious Louisiana sweet potato, which will play a starring role on tables all over the country next week,” Strain said.

The special declaration is a way to recognize the 70th anniversary of the Louisiana Sweet Potato Advertising and Development Commission. The agency was created to get more people excited about sweet potatoes grown in Louisiana.

The LSU AgCenter said that more than 7,000 acres of sweet potatoes were farmed in Louisiana in 2021. In addition, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station is the only one of its kind in the United States. The research station has developed new sweep potato varieties that have become some of the most popular in the world.

