Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The right lane on LA 82 Eastbound and Westbound is closed in Cameron Parish due to road construction.

The roadwork will begin Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. and last until Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (la.gov) or www.dotd.la.gov.

TRAFFIC ALERT (KPLC)

