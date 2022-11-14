50/50 Thursdays
‘Total loss’: house fire destroys home in Beauregard Parish

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2, along with assistance from the Ward 1 and Ward 6 Engine 5 fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of Texas Eastern Road in Ragley.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and was a total loss, according to Ward Six Fire District 1.

There were no injuries to emergency responders at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

