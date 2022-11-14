SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 13, 2022.

Michael Lane Hebert, 19, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Kahero Okang Baldwin, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer (2 charges); obstruction of justice; obstruction of justice; aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of marijuana.

Alexander Noe Vasquez, 24, Baytown: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Francisco Manuel Lopez, 24, Baytown: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; broken tail lamps.

Justin David Wareham, 40, Westlake: Aggravated battery; illegal use of dangerous weapons during a crime.

John Michael Lapoint Jr., 39, Westlake: Illegal use of dangerous instruments; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Tyrek Amond Carter, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders.

Nashayla Nicole Norman, 35, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief; contempt of court.

Daniel Lee Courville, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; resisting a police office with force; disarming of a police officer; disturbing the peace.

Rena Nicole Brown, 27, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Portial Nicole Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

