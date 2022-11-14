50/50 Thursdays
SOWELA now enrolling for pipeline technician training

SOWELA Spotlight: Pipeline Technician Program
By Patrick Deaville and Sudan Britton
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 10-week Pipeline Technician program that prepares students for employment in the pipeline industry will kick off on Dec. 5 2022 at SOWELA.

The program features classroom instruction and practical shop experience to help prepare students for a variety of jobs in the pipeline industry. It will cover the following material:

  • Test overfill protection devices
  • Startup and shutdown of liquid pipelines
  • Rectifier instillation
  • Codes and standards
  • Fire Safety
  • Pipeline operations

Upon completion of the program, students will earn a Pipeline Technician Certificate of Completion.

Registration is open and is on a first-serve basis and has a limited number of seats.

To enroll in the program, visit www.sowela.edu/technician or call (337) 421-6560, or email workforce@sowela.edu.

