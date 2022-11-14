Southwest Louisiana paints the town with Gators on the Geaux

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What do you get when you mix art with Southwest Louisiana? That would be Gators on the Geaux.

The revived Lake Charles Symphony program is a way for Lake Charles residents to dive into their creativity by creating brand-new designs for their own gator.

After several of the old gators were destroyed by hurricane Laura, former creators decided that the new design should have a plug to fill the gators with sand to better withstand the storms.

Local artist, Amber Tupper, says that she is excited to create her own gator.

“I remember when my sister and I were younger we would drive downtown and just admire them. So when we heard they were bringing them back it was a no-brainer that we had to get involved,” says Tupper.

While it’s been 20 years since the original statues made their debut around Southwest Louisiana the Lake Charles Symphony says new Gators will start making appearances throughout the area again soon.

Lake Charles Symphony says its goal is to sell 100 new gators and hopes it provides a way for businesses to donate to nonprofits in the area.

“It shows we’re coming back. It shows that it’s time to be happy again and move forward after everything we have been through,” says Beth Dawdy, Executive director of the Lake Charles Symphony.

The Lake Charles Symphony must approve the design of the 5 ½ foot Gator before it is painted.

For prices and how to get involved visit https://symphonygators.com/

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.