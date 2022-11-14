Sheriff’s Office: Moss Bluff shooting was fight between bikers

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A shooting in Moss Bluff early Sunday morning that left a woman injured was the result of a fight between two groups of bikers, authorities said.

Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, said detectives believe the fight was between members of the Bandidos MC and the Misfits MC. The Bandidos are a “recognized outlaw motorcycle gang,” she said.

When deputies arrived at the Ole Habitz bar around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back, Vincent said. She underwent emergency surgery at a local hospital.

A fight involving a large number of people broke out outside the bar, during which several shots were fired, Vincent said. Deputies found a handgun and several casings close to the woman who was shot.

Vincent said two of the shooters have been arrested: Justin D. Wareham, 40, and John M. Lapoint, Jr., 39, both of Westlake.

Wareham was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of aggravated battery and illegal use of a weapon while committing a crime of violence. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $250,000.

Lapoint was booked on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Fazzio sett bond at $200,000.

