Police called out to abandoned home in Bossier about human remains possibly found... turns out they’re turkey bones
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department had a house in the city roped off with crime tape most of the morning Monday.
The call went out Nov. 14 just minutes before 8 a.m. at an abandoned house in the 1200 block of Delhi Street between Hamilton Road and Westerfield Street. Officials with BCPD say a homeless man called police and said he thought there were human remains inside the house. Police responded, but had to wait for some time for a search warrant before being able to enter the home.
Around 10:45 a.m., BCPD officials confirmed the bones were actually from a turkey, not a human.
Crime scene tape was put up in the area, and several units with the Bossier City Police Department responded.
