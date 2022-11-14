50/50 Thursdays
Jennings man arrested following Hwy 29 shooting and high-speed chase

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 29 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department.

Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 29 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

When officers arrived, they say they found a victim that had been shot at least twice in the back and began investigating the incident as a possible road rage or drive-by shooting. Officers and responding Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say they discovered numerous bullet casings around the victim who was transported via ambulance to a local hospital and then later to a trauma center in Lafayette.

As the victim was being loaded into the ambulance they were able to tell officers to look for an SUV and gave a partial description of the license plate numbers.

Officers began to search the area for an SUV and found one with a man inside who fled when the officer turned his lights on. Officers began to pursue the vehicle in what became a high-speed chase along Hwy 102 with speeds over 100 mph.

The pursuit ended when the suspect missed a turn and wrecked into a piece of farm equipment.

The suspect, Wayne Anthony Wyble, 30, was taken into custody and his vehicle was towed to the Jennings Police Department. District Judge Steve Gunnell issued a search warrant shortly after for the vehicle in which officers say they found a handgun and spent casings that matched those found at the scene of the shooting.

After further investigation, Wyble was placed under arrest and booked into the parish jail for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer.

At last word, the victim was listed in critical but stable condition.

