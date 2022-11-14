50/50 Thursdays
Jeff Davis superintendent releases statement on incident after Jennings/Plaquemine game

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - John G. Hall, superintendent of schools in Jeff Davis Parish, has released a statement following an incident following the Jennings/Plaquemine high school football playoff game Friday night.

There was an altercation as players were shaking hands after the game, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Concerning the attack on our Jennings High School player and our sideline staff, I have contacted the superintendent of Iberville Parish and we are working closely to help with the investigation,” Hall said in a statement. “We are working with the Iberville Sheriff’s department and providing them with our video, our investigation and any evidence from the altercation. LHSAA is also actively investigating the attack on our player and our sideline staff. We have already contacted LHSAA about the incident and have been communicating with them daily and will continue to work hand in hand with them as we await any disciplinary action once their investigation is concluded. We anticipate criminal charges may be forthcoming.”

the Iberville Sheriff’s Office is investigating, as is the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

No. 25 Jennings defeated No. 8 Plaquemine 28-25 in a first-round playoff upset.

