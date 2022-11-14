50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria

An inmate jumped from the third floor of the parking garage in Alexandria.
An inmate jumped from the third floor of the parking garage in Alexandria.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate that was being transported from the 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3, attempted to escape by jumping from the third floor of the parking garage Monday morning around 11:38 a.m.

RPSO said the inmate, who was handcuffed and shackled, broke away from the deputies loading the transport van with inmates returning from court. He ran to the corner of the garage and deputies approached him, giving him verbal commands to get on the the ground. The inmate jumped over the side of the parking garage, landing on the sidewalk at Johnston Street and Foisy Street.

Deputies on the scene assessed his injuries following the jump and requested assistance from RPSO Medical Staff and Acadian Ambulance.

RPSO said the inmate was alert and conversing with medical personnel. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Latest News

Aiden Shotwell remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge after being hit by a Westlake police unit...
14-year-old struck by police car undergoing treatment in Baton Rouge
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: LA 82 Eastbound and Westbound roadwork
Jennings Fight 2
Jennings Fight 2
Jennings fight
Jennings Plaquemine Fight
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain ending late tonight, but temperatures stay chilly all week