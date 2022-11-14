50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Hobo Hotel hosts holiday social

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - White whiskers, playful paws, and some cuddly kittens. The Hobo Hotel for Cats invited the community in for this year’s holiday social.

“We’re having an open house to thank the community for supporting Hobo Hotel. We also have a Christmas boutique. We exist only on donations and fundraisers...we’re a non-profit organization so we’re always trying to come up with ideas to support the rescues we take in,” Arlene Avery, a Hobo Hotel volunteer said.

Money was raised with treats, gifts, and a silent auction. Attendees were also welcomed in to meet the furry felines, possibly adopting or rescuing a cat themselves.

Hobo Hotel says adoption isn’t right for everyone, but fostering is just as important. Aly Nunez has been fostering kittens for a little over a year and wanted to visit some familiar faces. So, she and her sister stopped by the event.

“Yea that’s nice. They do get adopted though so it’s super scary. I don’t have any kids but the best way I can describe it is your kids moving out, are they going to have a good experience, a bad experience, so you really have to be hopeful,” Aly Nunez, a cat foster said.

Over one hundred cats and kittens of all ages are ready to be adopted or available for fostering at Hobo Hotel. “I think there’s always a need to be met and this is such a simple way to give back, especially to these sweet cats. I wasn’t always able to foster but now that I can, it was one of the best decisions of my life,” Nunez said.

Hobo Hotel for Cat’s next fundraiser will be “Sweet Art,” on February 11.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 13, 2022
Chilly weather
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Weather
HOBO HOTEL
HOBO HOTEL
Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase
Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase