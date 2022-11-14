Hobo Hotel hosts holiday social

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - White whiskers, playful paws, and some cuddly kittens. The Hobo Hotel for Cats invited the community in for this year’s holiday social.

“We’re having an open house to thank the community for supporting Hobo Hotel. We also have a Christmas boutique. We exist only on donations and fundraisers...we’re a non-profit organization so we’re always trying to come up with ideas to support the rescues we take in,” Arlene Avery, a Hobo Hotel volunteer said.

Money was raised with treats, gifts, and a silent auction. Attendees were also welcomed in to meet the furry felines, possibly adopting or rescuing a cat themselves.

Hobo Hotel says adoption isn’t right for everyone, but fostering is just as important. Aly Nunez has been fostering kittens for a little over a year and wanted to visit some familiar faces. So, she and her sister stopped by the event.

“Yea that’s nice. They do get adopted though so it’s super scary. I don’t have any kids but the best way I can describe it is your kids moving out, are they going to have a good experience, a bad experience, so you really have to be hopeful,” Aly Nunez, a cat foster said.

Over one hundred cats and kittens of all ages are ready to be adopted or available for fostering at Hobo Hotel. “I think there’s always a need to be met and this is such a simple way to give back, especially to these sweet cats. I wasn’t always able to foster but now that I can, it was one of the best decisions of my life,” Nunez said.

Hobo Hotel for Cat’s next fundraiser will be “Sweet Art,” on February 11.

