FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, cold and rainy afternoon and evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A cloudy, cold and rainy afternoon continues with temperatures stuck in the 50s. In addition, showers and a few thunderstorms began moving into Southwest Louisiana shortly after the noon hour and will continue off and on through the afternoon and evening.

An area of low pressure moving across the SE Texas and South Louisiana coastlines will continue to spin up more showers and thunderstorms through the evening. The severe threat remains very low, but some lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours at times are possible. The strongest storms will likely remain south of I-10 closer to the coastline through the evening. 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in localized spots before all the rain comes to an end later tonight.

Rain will be exiting the area before midnight, with the area left behind with clouds, cold temperatures and breezy winds overnight. Limited sunshine tomorrow will mean temperatures struggle to warm into the middle 50s for highs!

Surges of colder Canadian air will continue to filter down through the week, with another reinforcing shot Wednesday into Thursday. Lows drop into the 30s with some areas of frost possible overnight, but rain chances stay low.

Yet another front will push through by Saturday, bringing a chance of showers to start the weekend and a continued chill to Southwest Louisiana.

Temperatures are running well below average for this time of year, with normal highs in the lower 70s and normal lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s!

The good thing though is that we do need the rain!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.