FBI arrests pastor for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
By Angela Bonilla and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A former pastor in Texas was arrested Friday on criminal charges related to child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Austin federal court, 56-year-old David Lloyd Walther is accused of knowingly searching for, downloading, distributing and possessing child pornography.

The criminal complaint alleges that Walther downloaded and made available child pornography using BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file sharing network.

KWTX reports Walther was pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock, Texas, at the time.

During a search of Walther’s home and vehicle, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they found two large computer hard drives containing child pornography.

Walther has been charged with distribution, receipt, transportation and possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Walther faces up to 20 years in prison.

