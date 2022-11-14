50/50 Thursdays
Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a speeding violation shortly after 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle traveled through the city of Lake Charles before stopping on I-210 near mile marker 6 where they were apprehended, LSP said.

LSP was notified when the vehicle entered Calcasieu Parish, and assisted the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office in the arrest.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

