Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate

Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva
Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva(Federal Bureau of Prisons)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana.

According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Hernandez-Villanueva is described as a white male with black hair, brown eyes, 5′8″ tall, and weighing about 220 pounds. He was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to an aggregate 157-month sentence for:

  • Conspiracy to possess and distribute a Schedule drug.
  • Aiding and abetting the possession and distribution of a Schedule drug.
  • Possession of a firearm to commit a drug trafficking crime.

An investigation into his disappearance is underway and authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident or Hernandez-Villanueva’s location to call the United States Marshals Service at (318) 934-4300.

The satellite camp at FCI Oakdale II is a minimum security facility and currently houses 98 male offenders.

