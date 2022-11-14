14-year-old struck by police car undergoing treatment in Baton Rouge

Aiden Shotwell remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge after being hit by a Westlake police unit...
Aiden Shotwell remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge after being hit by a Westlake police unit last week.(GoFundMe)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a Westlake police unit remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge.

Aiden Shotwell was struck while attempting to cross Westwood Road, south of Phillips Road Saturday afternoon.

Aiden underwent emergency surgery in Lake Charles Saturday evening, then was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital to receive treatment for a serious brain injury.

Shotwell is a freshman at Westlake High School.

Friends of Aiden’s family have started a GoFundMe to help with medical and other expenses.

GoFundMe for Aiden Shotwell

