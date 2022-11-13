SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022.

Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.

Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Rafael Antonio Castillo-Maldonaldo, 35, Baton Rouge: Direct contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Jennifer Lane Peltier, 28, Westlake: Appearing in an intoxicated condition; disturbing the peace; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent a Schedule II narcotic.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.