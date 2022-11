Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake Police vehicle struck a 14-year-old pedestrian along LA 378 (Westwood Road) south of Phillips Road, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. in Westlake, leaving the pedestrian with serious injuries, LSP said.

The investigation is ongoing.

