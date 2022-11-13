50/50 Thursdays
One injured in shooting in Moss Bluff

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One woman was injured from gunfire during a shooting at the Ole Habitz bar in Moss Bluff.

The shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

When CPSO deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower back.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she received emergency surgery, CPSO said. She is currently in stable condition.

During the initial investigation by CPSO deputies, it was discovered a physical altercation involving several people ensued outside of the bar, CPSO said. Several gunshots were fired during the altercation, and a handgun along with several shell casings were located in close proximity to the victim.

Two Westlake men, Justin Wareham, 40, and John Lapoint Jr., 39, were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Wareham is charged with aggravated battery and illegal use of weapons while committing a crime of violence, CPSO said. Lapoint Jr. is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons.

Wareham was arrested earlier this year in an abandoned parking lot in Sulphur for illegally discharging a firearm.

Bond is still pending for both men, CPSO said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

