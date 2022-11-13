50/50 Thursdays
Once Was inc. giving free turkeys to local Veterans

By Emma Oertling
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was inc., a nonprofit Veteran community outreach organization gave away turkeys this afternoon to current and former members of the military.

The organization donated a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID.

The nonprofit’s mission is to honor disconnected Veterans coming in to Calcasieu Parish.

“It’s a beautiful thing. You know this scene. For them to be receptive and appreciative, that’s why we do honor Veterans. And they were all honored to be here and to share their stories. And a lot of them got connected too. They didn’t even know it,” Veteran Michael Edmond said.

The organization said they plan to have another event like this one in December passing out holiday hams.

