McNeese makes it two in a row after beating Houston Baptist

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Starting things off in the second quarter and the Cowboys would strike first as Ryan Roberts would hand the ball off to Marcus McElroy for the touchdown as the Cowboys started right where they left off after winning last week. The Huskies would answer back though off a pass from Scott Pfiffer to Ismael Fuller for the 74 yard touchdown to tie things up at 7 apiece. McNeese’s run game would continue to dominate though as McElroy would get another carry and would shuffle into the end zone to give McNeese back the lead...he would finish the game with 140 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. In the fourth quarter and how about the poise of Roberts as he evades a rusher to get into the end zone to put McNeese up 11 points over Houston Baptist.

The Cowboys would win 21-10 over the Huskies, heading into their final game of the regular season with a two-win streak after beating Eastern Illinois 29-15 last week, and the run game was once again the story for McNeese as they totaled nearly 350 yards rushing on the day.

“You know they bent a little bit of day. They didn’t break, you know, I thought the defense played great secondary once again played very well. Had one big mistake and the offensive line and running back to really care just to the game and which is very much needed. You know, especially with a young quarterback and these strong gusty winds today. So, we knew we had a deep backfield right there, you know. But you know losing the D’Angelo then we had Deonte. Also, we had marks and then josh parker. So, we’re very deep right there and back then it showed up here down the stretch,” McNeese Head Coach Gary Goff said.

