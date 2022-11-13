50/50 Thursdays
Little Troopers celebrate Veterans Day with annual mixer

By Emma Oertling
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Little Troopers Organization held their 12th annual mixer.

Kids and adults joined in on the fun with a gumbo competition, games, and karaoke, all in an effort to celebrate all children with one or both parents serving in the armed forces.

“We’re not a charitable program, we are an appreciation program and I say that because we want to, we’re showing our appreciation to our military families and we don’t judge from rich to poor. We want to recognize all of our our soldiers, families and their kids,” Dennis Soileau said.

Over 50 people were in attendance.

