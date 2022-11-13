50/50 Thursdays
Investigation underway following Jennings vs Plaquemine playoff game incident

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Plaquemine, LA (KPLC) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms an incident occurred at Plaquemine High School following Friday night’s football game.

IPSO said an altercation happened after Plaquemine played Jennings in the playoff game.

The Jennings Bulldogs won the game against the Plaquemine Green Devils 28-25.

The investigation is underway as deputies work to collect more evidence and any video that was taken at the event.

Any video or information from the incident can be directed to the the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, (225) 687-5100.

The sheriff’s office has also been in communication with the Jennings Police Department.

