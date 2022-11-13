50/50 Thursdays
Flea Fest returns to Lake Charles

By Devon Distefano
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Flea Fest makes it’s return to Lake Charles this weekend!

The Flea Market Festival is happening over at the Burton Complex, located on the South side adjacent to Burton Coliseum.

It’s a great place to find a bargain on holiday gifts with nearly 300 vendors.

The festival re-opens tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Parking is free, but admission is $5.

