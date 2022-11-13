FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and a couple storms around later on Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a chilly and dry Sunday, the next chance of rain approaches the area by later in the afternoon on Monday. Our next low pressure system and cold front will move through the area Monday night, with rain expected throughout the area and even a couple thunderstorms possible closer to the coast. Monday morning though should start fine as we head out the door to work and school. We’ll have a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40′s and clouds that build into the area. But we’ll stay dry throughout the morning.

As we go later into the afternoon, that’s when we’re expecting rain to enter the area. By around 3 PM, that looks to be when showers will begin to enter western parts of our area. Then we’ll have more steadier rain build into the area by the evening hours, making for a wet commute home from work tomorrow evening. So take it easy on the roadways tomorrow if you’re on the way back home from work or school and happen to be caught in any shows or downpours.

Showers and a storm or two moves into the area Monday. The heaviest activity looks to arrive in the early evening. (KPLC)

In addition, there is the chance for a few thunderstorms embedded within the rain, especially closer to the coast. As we head into the evening, winds will switch to a east-southeast direction south of I-10 and may allow temps to briefly rise into the 60′s in that area and support a few storms. The main impact from these storms would be gusty winds, though isolated hail and a very brief tornado can’t be ruled out completely. Luckily, the chance of anything more impactful than gusty winds are low and would likely be held to Cameron Parish. And the front quickly moves through around midnight Tuesday with improving weather afterwards.

More chilly weather will be ushered in after the cold front moves through. (KPLC)

For the rest of the week, we’re expecting more chilly weather. High temperatures look to remain in the mid 50′s through Friday with lows through Thursday night in the 30′s! So definitely keep your warm weather clothes around and maybe a couple cans of soup and some gumbo as well.

- Max Lagano

