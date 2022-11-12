50/50 Thursdays
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was rescued and is now being raced to the hospital after her car slammed through the roof of a Zachary home Friday, Nov. 11. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said the driver likely suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

First responders were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Rita Street around 5:30 Friday evening.

Brandon Lacoste lives in a nearby home and said he heard what sounded like an explosion. When he went to investigate, he saw the mangled car stuck in the roof.

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.(Police Chief David McDavid)

“My grandmother assumed it was a transformer. I ran out of the door and saw a guy running from the park pointing towards the roof,” said Lacoste.

Lacoste tells WAFB two children were home at the time but escaped through a back door thanks to the quick thinking of the older sibling. He says community members called the children’s parents who rushed home to make sure the siblings were not hurt.

“The kids are perfectly fine. They are just extremely scared,” said Lacoste. “We’re a great neighborhood. We usually come together when something happens like this. We’re good at coming out and making sure everybody is ok and keeping everyone calm.”

Neighbors poured from their homes and watched as firefighters worked to stabilize the vehicle so that they could pull the driver to safety. McDavid said both the car and home were badly damaged. He said firefighters feared the home could collapse during the rescue. Other investigators worked to figure out how exactly the car went airborne.

“I’m not sure what happened, but they had to be going quite a good speed to hit the ditch, jump, hit the tree and end up in the roof,” said Lacoste. “I was a first responder for four years and I’ve never seen nothing like this.”

Lacoste was unsure if the woman lived in the neighborhood, but said he recognized the car.

